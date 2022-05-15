Valencian Generalitat’s solar energy rules will hardly affect Alicante province projects

By Linda Hall • 15 May 2022 • 19:13

GENERALITAT regulations mean that solar power plants may occupy only 3 per cent of a municipality’s non-development land.

Despite the new restrictions, 80 per cent of the province’s projects will still be able to go ahead, experts in renewable energy told the local Spanish media.

Town hall officials, local politicians and environmentalist groups also agreed that, with the exception of mega-plants, schemes to take advantage of Alicante province’s sun would not be affected.

The 3 per cent limit will, however, halt plans to install plants producing more than 50 megawatts in Monovar and Orihuela, where little non-building land remains.

A 140-hectare solar energy project will no longer be allowed to go ahead in Orihuela, where the new regulations will limit its area to 27 hectares.

Monovar, which has 8,500 hectares of plots not classified as building land will now be able to install solar panels on an area of only 176 hectares, despite plans for two new plants covering a total of 320 hectares.

