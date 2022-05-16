A new home for the Salt Church in San Javier, Murcia

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 15:05
NEW BASE: Salt Church Mar Menor has a permanent home in San Javier
Photo credit: Salt Church Mar Menor
Now they are on the move and have a base in San Javier, not just for Sundays but for other weekday activities too.
“We call it The Hub and it is next door to the well-known Yorkshire Linen shop. Because of this we are now known as Salt Church Mar Menor,” Pastor Andy Neale said.
