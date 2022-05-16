A new home for the Salt Church in San Javier, Murcia

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 15:05

NEW BASE: Salt Church Mar Menor has a permanent home in San Javier Photo credit: Salt Church Mar Menor

DESPITE COVID, lockdown and no permanent home, Salt Church has continued to meet and grow in Los Alcazares (Murcia).

Now they are on the move and have a base in San Javier, not just for Sundays but for other weekday activities too.

“We call it The Hub and it is next door to the well-known Yorkshire Linen shop. Because of this we are now known as Salt Church Mar Menor,” Pastor Andy Neale said.

