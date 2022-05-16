Agricultural growers in Vinalopo, Alicante, criticise sale of Jucar water to Almeria

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 14:00

ANCIENT RIGHTS: Acequia Real del Jucar irrigation syndicate can use river water for six centuries Photo credit: Acequia Real del Jucar

ALMERIA’S growers will buy 50 cubic hectometres of water from the River Segura in Valencia.

The news of the €15 million purchase from the Acequia Real del Jucar irrigation syndicate was described as “shameful” by their counterparts in Alicante province’s Vinalopo areas.

They, too, need water to irrigate their crops in a zone where subterranean water levels are now perilously low.

“It’s all the same to us if the Ministry authorises it. If Almeria needs water, they should have it,” Angel Urbina, spokesman for the Board of the of the Jucar-Vinalopo Pipeline Users told the Spanish media.

As board member Francisco Santiago pointed out five years ago, when the Jucar-Vinalopo Users asked to buy water, they were turned down.

“Now they’re considering selling it to Almeria, which we have nothing against. But it’s outrageous to be treated like this,” Santiago said.

The Acequia Real del Jucar is one of Spain’s oldest irrigation syndicates, founded in 1258 during the reign of Jaime I, when members were granted the right to use River Jucar water for their crops.

