Electric buses for an efficient and rapid service in Elche, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 14:43
MORE SUSTAINABLE: Elche town hall has acquired another eight electric buses
Photo credit: Elche city hall
There will be a further outlay on a liquid gas refuelling station at the municipal bus service’s garage and equipping buses with a digital system for paying by bank card or mobile.
“All of this will help to improve the municipal bus service, making it faster and more efficient,” said city hall’s spokesman Hector Diez.
The subsidy came from the EU’s Next Generation fund’s allocation to Spain, introduced to offset the immediate economic and social damage resulting from the Covid pandemic.
