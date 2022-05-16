More public sector jobs for Torrevieja following agreement with the unions

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 12:43

ALL AGREED: Consensus between unions and town hall Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall announced its largest ever offer of public-sector jobs.

Human resources councillor Carmen Gomez Candel said on May 16 that the 229 posts included administrative personnel who had worked for years on a temporary basis but had not been able to consolidate their position.

At least 15 employees would be taken on to cover vacancies left by those taking retirement, but the remaining jobs would be covered by the established selection process, Gomez Candel said.

Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon also thanked the unions for their willingness to negotiate and all concerned for the agreement reached at the negotiating table.

Stabilising temporary employment was a town hall team principle, he explained.

“We have worked towards this since the beginning of the present electoral term and have now launched Torrevieja town hall’s largest ever public sector employment offer,” Dolon said.

“It is vital to combat job insecurity and ensure that people have decent work with guaranteed labour conditions,” Gomez Candel added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram