News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 16:03

TOP SCORER: Orihuela Costa has 11 Blue Flags beaches, taking top place with Vigo (Galicia) Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

Blue flags ORIHUELA COSTA’S 11 beaches retained for the fifth consecutive year the Blue Flags that are awarded annually by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches and marinas that meet their stringent standards. Orihuela shares Spain’s top place with Vigo (Galicia) whose beaches were also awarded 11 flags.

Time limit REDOVAN town hall announced that all unbuilt land must be fumigated to eliminate vermin and cleared of vegetation to reduce fire risk as the summer approaches. Should the owners fail to do so by June 15, the town hall will carry out the work, later invoicing the owners.

Study abroad A DIPUTACION provincial council survey found that the number of international students attending the province’s universities grew by 25 per cent over the last five years. Thirty-eight per cent of this year’s 4,125 foreign student were European, 22 per cent were American, with 17 per cent from Africa.



Good figures THIRTY-FIVE per cent of those finding employment in Elche during the first quarter of 2022 were on permanent contracts, three times as many as during 2021 and well above the Valencian Community 30 per cent and Spain’s 28 per cent. Most new jobs were in the services sector.

Bridge repairs WORK finished in Torrevieja on repairing and maintaining the footbridges over the CV-905 and Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas. The €60,500 outlay was much needed, Urban Services councillor Sandra Sanchez said, as the metallic structures had been damaged by the sea air and rust, as well as vandals.

