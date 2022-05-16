Trending:
Spain’s Policia Nacional trace Swedish fugitive from justice to Torrevieja, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 16 May 2022 • 11:00

HIGH COURT: Arrested Swedish national awaits extradition in Madrid Photo credit: CC/FDV

THE Policia Nacional arrested a 32-year-old Swedish national in Torrevieja wanted for money-laundering in his own country.

He faces a six-year prison terms for masterminding a series of multiple bank transfers intended to camouflage the criminal origins of 2,343,362 Swedish korona (€222,611).

Suspecting that he had absconded to Spain, Swedish investigators contacted their Spanish counterparts who located the wanted man in Torrevieja.

He has now been transferred to Madrid, where the National High Court is processing his extradition.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

