A close-run match at Alicante province’s Javea Green Bowls club event

By Linda Hall • 19 May 2022 • 14:14

CLOSE-RUN: Keith Hamilton receives Management v Chairman trophy from Joe Schulein Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Club

JAVEA GREEN BOWLS CLUB held its annual Management v Chairman Match on May 16.

“This match was originally scheduled for March but was yet another victim of the poor weather conditions at the time,” club secretary Alan Phillips said.

“So fast forward six weeks and we can now enjoy the glorious sunshine that brought us all to this country in the first place.”

Fifty-two members gathered for an informal, friendly but competitive “must win” game of bowls.

The Management and Chairman teams were randomly selected, yet the result was a close 4-3 victory for the Management tea, with a shot difference of 114 to 94.

“After the free lunch – so that was why 52 members were playing! – our resident, Joe Schulein, presented the trophy to Keith Hamilton,” Alan said.

Joe also thanked Trefor Evans, the new Match secretary for organising a great morning and Glenn Tullett, from Lumon Currency Exchange, for sponsoring this event.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.