A fundraising race with a purpose in Teulada-Moraira, Alicante, helps Ukraine

By Linda Hall • 19 May 2022 • 18:37
UKRAINE FUNDRAISER: Anna Shkalenko with Luis Caballero and a Corremundos representative
Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall
Of this, €1,200 corresponded to donations and €700 to the registration fee paid by the 169 people who entered the race, which also had input from Teulada-Moraira town hall and the Corremundos Athletics club.
Sports councillor Luis Caballero praised the local population’s disinterested support in helping Ukraine through sport.
“This is just a small gesture but it can help to change many lives,” Caballero said.
Amigos de Ucrania president Anna Shkalenko also thanked the competitors and donors for giving visibility to her country’s problems.
“It is very moving to see a municipality taking part in an event for such an important purpose,” she said.
