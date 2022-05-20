Costa Blanca tourist occupancy higher than 2019’s, Hosbec hoteliers association revealed

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 13:17
COSTA BLANCA: Benidorm occupancy accounted for 50 per cent of province’s total during May’s first fortnight
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
The hoteliers’ association revealed that a breakdown of its Costa Blanca statistics showed that the 70 per cent occupancy during the first fortnight of May was three percentage points higher than in 2019.
These figures did not include Benidorm, whose hotels and tourist accommodation were still below 2019’s, although Hosbec secretary general Nuria Montes pointed out that its 75 per cent occupancy accounted for 50 per cent of tAlicante province’s total.
“The hoped-for ‘express recovery’ is a reality,” Montes said, “but although things are looking good we still have to sell the summer.”
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
