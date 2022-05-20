Hospital action plan to solve paediatrician shortage at Villajoyosa (Alicante) hospital

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 10:21

VILLAJOYOSA HOSPITAL: Current shortage of paediatricians Photo credit: Linda Hall

ALICANTE province hospitals will help to solve the current shortage of paediatricians at the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa.

Managers from the province’s different Health districts and hospitals agreed during a meeting in Valencia City on an action plan to provide paediatricians to cover the necessary shifts.

This will take some of the strain off La Vila’s four paediatricians who are having to work what hospital sources described as “marathons”, with 24-hour on-call shifts twice weekly, as well as their normal 12 hours.

Five of the specialists left the hospital at the end of April for varying reasons, leaving just four paediatricians for a department which should, under the best conditions, have 11.

This has led to cancelling outpatients’ appointments for children from all over the extensive Marina Baja area, many with chronic conditions that require constant monitoring.

