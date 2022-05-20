News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 12:23

NON-POLLUTING: Two more electric vehicles for Villajoyosa town hall Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Electric cars VILLAJOYOSA town hall took delivery of two all-electric vehicles with zero emissions which were donated by the Diputacion provincial council. The two new cars, together with other non-polluting vehicles already acquired by the town hall, will be used by the Public Safety department, said Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu.

SPAP help ALTEA town hall’s Health and Animal Welfare department renewed its collaboration agreement with SPAP, the Marina Baja animal protection society. SPAP will receive a €24,000 subsidy to be used for taking in and caring for lost and abandoned animals or disposing of those found dead in the streets.

Wrong track COMPROMIS party spokespeople from San Juan, Muchamiel and Alicante City lodged an appeal against the proposed Tram route that will connect the three municipalities. The new section of track should link residents with centres like San Juan hospital and offer an alternative to using private transport, they maintained.

Go deep THE Ministry of Transport awarded a €12 million contract to modernise and improve the N-332 tunnels in El Altet and El Campello as well as the two Mascarat tunnels between Altea and Calpe. Although all were in “favourable” condition they needed bringing up to date, the Ministry announced.

Fiesta time TRADITIONAL fiestas in Benissa’s outlying urban and rural district, which were curtailed by the pandemic, will return this summer for the first time since 2019, announced Fiestas councillor Ximo Nadal after meeting representatives from 15 separate committees. The celebrations will be held between June 11 and September 15.

