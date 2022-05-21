Almeria Guardia Civil officer accessed computer records to check on ex

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 17:51

ALMERIA HEADQUARTERS: Computer records accessed to spy on former partner

THREE Almeria Guardia Civil officers were suspended for five days without pay for accessing internal computer records.

A military court found them guilty of consulting the files “without any professional justification” to gather information about the former partner of one of the officers.

The tribunal heard that in October 2020 the ex – with whom the officer shared children – and her current partner lodged a formal complaint at Almeria’s Guardia Civil headquarters against the officers.

The three men – two of whom were father and son – had accessed the files to check the police records of the ex’s new partner and the relatives of both, they maintained.

The tribunal told all three officers that their conduct should not be minimised, as accessing the Guardia Civil’s SIGO computer app was “inappropriate, devoid of any legal basis” and their actions “had exceeded their remit.”

