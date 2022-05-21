Mojacar (Almeria) bypass collaboration agreement has finally been signed and sealed

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 21:13

BY-PASS SETTLED: Rosa Maria Cano and Marifran Carazo with the bypass agreement Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

THE Junta and Mojacar town hall have signed a collaboration agreement for the municipality’s coastal bypass.

Work on the two-kilometre section between the A-1203 and Paraje de las Marinas can now be resumed, 30 years after the bypass was initially proposed.

Work began in 1994 but was halted the following year at the contractor’s request but in 2002 new plans were drawn up, to be completed in two phases. The first of these, from the A-370 road to the ALP-818, was finished in 2005.

The second 5.7-kilometre section between the ALP-818 and ALP-118, received an unfavourable Environmental Impact Statement and work was once again halted.

The newly-signed agreement has been based on a new environmentally-friendly route between the roundabout at the end of the A-1203 and Paraje de Las Marinas.

The agreement signed by Marifran Carazo, who heads the Regional Development department, and Mojacar’s mayor, Rosa María Cano, automatically gives the go-ahead for putting the contract out to tender.

The Junta and Mojacar town hall will each pay 50 per cent of the estimated €5.9 million cost of constructing the by-pass although the total amounts to €7.8 million.

The “Cultural 1 per cent” charged on all public works (€41,299 euros) the compulsory purchase of land (€598,137 euros), assessments (€29,062), and other services (€670,584) will be paid in full by the Junta’s Public Works department.

