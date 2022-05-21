Shoestring Productions (Mojacar) have managed to go and do it again!

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 16:25

WELCOME DONATION: PAWS-PATAS received a much-needed €1,200 from Shoestring Productions Photo credit: Shoestring Productions

SHOESTRING PRODUCTIONS founder, octogenarian James Dale-Grey – soon to reach the delightful age of 87 – managed to Do It Again.

This was the fourth production of his Hotel La Resistance trilogy and for those familiar with these farcical comedies, no allowance is made for the PC brigade or people willing to take offence.

“The plots are totally bonkers,” said cast member Chrissie Cremore. “They are performed by eccentric thespians who want to make you laugh, snigger and titter.”

The four recent performances of At It Again at The Puntazo Hotel in Mojacar did that and more.

Jim and the cast aim to entertain but are also passionate about raising much-needed funds for the local animal charity PAWS-PATAS, which they have done for the past five years.

PAWS-PATAS receives no statutory funding and relies entirely on the generosity of people’s donations.

Not only did the recent performances raise much laughter, acclaim, applause and even a standing ovation, but Shoestring proudly donated a mighty €1,200 from nightly raffles and a percentage of ticket sales.

Receiving the welcome cash from Shoestring Productions Treasurer, Sue Osman, PAWS-PATA’s current treasurer Janet Frankin explained that the charity was very short of cash.

“Apart from having to care for so many cats and dogs, we are in dire need of money for so many shelter repairs,” revealed Janet, who has been involved with the animal charity for 33 years.

“At the tip of the iceberg we need to completely renew the electricity and sewage systems, plus we need new fencing and must urgently build a new cat quarantine unit,” she said.

“It’s a constant battle to keep the wheels turning, so on behalf of the Executive Committee and all our hard working volunteers, we are extremely grateful to receive this incredible amount of money.”

Jim is already on the “starting block” and scribbling down the next episode. For further information visit the https://www.facebook.com/Shoestringproductionsmojacar Facebook page.

For PAWS-PATAS donations and all other information please go to the www.paws-patas.org website. To foster or adopt please email the dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org addresses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.