Something to celebrate with the Mojacar (Almeria) RBL on June 4

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 14:04

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Celebrate the 70 years of the Queen’s reign in Mojacar on June 4 Photo credit: RCT-UK

MOJACAR’S Royal British Legion hosts a picnic to celebrate HM Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee from mid-day on June 4.

“Anyone of any nationality is welcome to come along with a picnic and a rug or picnic table and chairs to the beach opposite Scotties Restaurant,” said Nicholas Allbeury.

“The mayor has kindly authorised the use of the beach for a public celebration at which we will toast HM the King of Spain and HM Queen Elizabeth,” he continued.

“So bring a plastic glass and some bubbly, roll up your trouser legs, put a knotted hankie on your head and let’s have a party.”

Anyone with a cricket bat is invited to bring it along for beach cricket, Nick suggested.

“Bring boules, any beach game you have and let’s have some fun. Don’t forget to bring a floppy hat or sun umbrella, then it won’t only be mad dogs and English men out in the mid-day sun.”

Nick is the point of contact for any queries on 699953222.

