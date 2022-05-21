Somewhere to cool down as temperatures start soaring in Vera, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 13:34

AQUAVERA OPENING: Vera’s councillors give their support to the water park Photo credit: Vera town hall

AQUAVERA in Vera reopened just as temperatures began to soar in Almeria province.

Announcing the reopening, the town hall emphasised its backing for the water park, describing it as once of the Vera’s most important tourist attractions.

“It is also an important economic driver for the municipality, generating jobs and prosperity,” a town hall statement said, pointing out that the AquaVera management had been working hard on improvements to the installation throughout the winter.

These included better access for members of public with mobility problems, providing more shady areas and a special offers for groups of 10 or more people.

“Aqua Vera also reminds everyone that it will be holding the second edition of ‘Mojate contra el cancer’ (Get wet against cancer) in collaboration with, and for the benefit of, Spain’s AECC cancer association,” the town hall said.

