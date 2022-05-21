Waste not and recycle, says Carboneras (Almeria) and save the seas

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 13:00
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES: First of Carboneras’ recycling and avoiding waste workshops
Photo credit: Carboneras town hall
It is vital to remind people of the need both to minimise waste and to be aware of the impact of our day-to-day living, the town hall eexplained.
A campaign including open-door sessions, information points, workshops and family activities is aimed at groups of all kinds, including schools, local institutions, fishing organisations and the public in general.
The first of these was held at the San Andres castle, with the next scheduled for May 29 when participants will be invited to help create a BasuPecera sculpture with rubbish collected from Carboneras’ beaches and seabed.
“It is vital that we all understand the importance of reducing the amount of rubbish that we generate, reusing what is possible and recycling to the maximum,” Fisheries councillor Andres Belmonte said.
“As a seafaring town we know the consequences of bad practices on our seas, and as fishermen we are fighting marine rubbish in order to conserve them.”
