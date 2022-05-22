News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 16:35

UPDATED REGULATIONS: Roquetas Policia Local traffic officers attended a course on road dos and don’ts Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

New rules TWENTY-TWO Policia Local officers belonging to traffic units in Roquetas attended a course organised by the province’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT). Instructors dealt with updated regulations that were related to throwing cigarette-ends from vehicles, using mobile phones, electric scooters, bicycles and parking spaces for those with limited mobility.

Driving force THIRTY PER CENT of all new driving licences for heavy articulated lorries that were issued in Andalucia over the last three years went to women living in Almeria province, Directorate-General for Traffic statistics showed. They accounted for 1,890 of the 6,351 licences during that period, the DGT confirmed.

Long distance A MAGNITUDE 5 earthquake registered in the Alboran sea at 2.36pm on May 20 was felt mainly in Melilla, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute, but was also perceived in Almeria province. Residents in Adra, Roquetas, El Ejido and Almeria City all noticed the earthquake, they reported afterwards.

Fire bug

BALERMA residents complained about an arsonist who began setting fire to cars as well as rubbish and recycling containers last July. The police have had no success in locating the pyromaniac who strikes at night, endangering houses and shops that are near to the blazing vehicles and containers.

Smoothed over ALBOX town hall will use artificial gravel to repair the banks of the Rambla watercourse, local mayor Francisco Torrecillas told a radio interviewer. Although unable to use a mechanical road roller to compact and smooth the ground, the gravel used will eventually compress itself over time, Torrecillas said.