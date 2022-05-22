Posidonia protection in Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 13:42

POSIDONIA-WATCH: Inspecting Posidonia in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar marine reserve Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

A JUNTA pilot scheme will protect and restore underwater Posidonia meadows in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

These are currently affected by concrete blocks and other objects used as anchors, the region’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment said.

The project will concentrate on eliminating factors that upset the Posidonia which, like sea marshes, is an important “sink” that retains carbon dioxide.

The Junta intends to take action on dense seagrass meadows over eight hectares in Agua Amarga and three at Isleta del Moro.

Absorbing the “blue carbon” captured by oceans and coastal ecosystems has been shown to be a highly effective in combatting climate change, the Junta explained.

The Cabo de Gata-Nijar project is included in the regional government’s Life Blue Natura Andalucia programme which is mapping Posidonia meadows and sea marsh ecosystems along Andalucia’s coastline while measuring their carbon dioxide flow.

