The Arenales del Sol, Alicante, demolition mission is finally (almost) accomplished

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 20:41
LONG GONE: The Arenales del Sol hotel in its heyday
Photo credit: Restaurante Gran Bahia
The operation was preceded by months of preparation which required first removing almost two tons of asbestos from the hotel which was built in 1963 but had lain derelict for years.
A crushing machine is currently disposing of the mountains of remaining rubble while another fills the hotel’s former basement with sand.
Once the site has been cleared, a top layer of sand from the neighbouring El Altet beach will be added to the 6,000 square metres of recovered beach, in an operation which Spain’s Environment Ministry believes sets a pattern for similar projects elsewhere.
