Fishing Club’s concerns about River Segura in Bigastro and Jacarilla, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 11:02

RIVER SEGURA: Crosses Jacarilla and also Bigastro Photo credit: jacarilla.es

CARP-R-US kicked off their Summer-Autumn series on the River Segura at Bigastro-Jacarilla.

“The last time we fished there it rained for most of the match and with the river rising, the fishing was hard,” said Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

This time conditions looked particularly good as the river had a steady flow and everyone was looking forward to a good match.

“How wrong that turned out to be!” Steve said.

“Everyone struggled for bites and with at least 30 dead fish drifting down the river during the match there was a strong feeling that something in the river was affecting both the fish and the fishing. Incredibly sad.”

The match was won by Alan Davis who took a few carp for 3.23 kilos, with Steve Fell (1.65 kilos) second, followed by Willy Moons (750 grammes) and Tony Flett, whose dozen bleak weighed 330 grammes.

“We are very concerned about the river and the possibility that pollution could be affecting the fish,” Steve said. “The club will do its best to contact the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura and ask them to investigate.”

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

