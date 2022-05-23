Jaguar Enthusiasts Club Costa Blanca (JEC) visit Ciudadad Real and Toledo

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 12:30
SPRING TOUR: JEC members during a visit to a Ciudad Real Winery
Photo credit: JEC
After leaving motorway services in Santomera (Murcia) they made a specially-planned stop for refreshments in Tobarra (Albacete) to allow two more cars to connect with the group .
The next stop was in Ruidera (Ciudad Real), where two more cars awaited JEC’s arrival and members enjoyed lunch in a beautiful lakeside setting before arriving in Ciudad Real at 6pm.
On the third day of the five-day trip, the Jaguars left the hotel’s underground car park the drive to Toledo.
“The beautiful sunshine made it a very pleasant journey on quiet country roads until amazing Toledo appeared on the hillside in all its glory,” said the JEC’S Sandra Brook.
Here the club had booked the tourist road train in advance so members could sit back and enjoy the sights.
The next day was spent in Almagro, rounded off with a gala dinner in the hotel on the last night of the tour.
The final day began with breakfast and goodbyes as everyone made their own way back to various Costa Blanca towns while looking forward to the next tour in October.
To join the JEC on any of their monthly meetings, ring Michael Book (640866711 or WhatsApp).
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
