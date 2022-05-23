News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 16:50

HEALTHY BREAKFAST: A Pilar de la Horadada campaign provided primary pupils with a balanced way to start the day Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

Good habits PILAR DE LA HORADADA concluded its Healthy Breakfast campaign that provided primary pupils with a roll, fruit and bottled water. There was also a workshop for older pupils, presented as a fun activity but aimed at promoting a healthy diet from an early age, the town hall said.

Work record MORE than 44 per cent of Alicante province women were working outside the home during this year’s first quarter, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE). This is the highest proportion in the country compared with last year, and higher than 2017’s previous record of 42 per cent.

Burnt out AN Audi A6 and a Q5 were burnt out in Calle Ciruela in Orihuela Costa at 6am on May 21 for reasons as yet unknown. Residents said that if the Emergencies Centre were open, firefighters would have arrived immediately, instead of the 15 minutes taken by the Torrevieja brigade.

Park request ALMOST 100 people attended a peaceful protest march along a former drovers’ trail organised by Friends of Sierra Escalona (ASE) and the San Miguel de Salinas residents’ association. They were calling for the Valencian Community authorities to protect Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor as a national park.

Swim time ELCHE city hall said it has no problem with the all-enveloping burkinis worn by some women in public swimming pools, although men may not wear Bermudas. “We do not want users entering the pools with street clothes or garments not specifically designed for swimming,” the Sports department said.

