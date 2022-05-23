PIOC hopes to obtain better services and infrastructure for Orihuela Costa, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 14:00
ORIHUELA COSTA: New party hopes to obtain better services for the area
Photo credit: CC/Concepcion Amat Orta
ORIHUELA COSTA residents can soon choose who to vote for in the May 2023 elections.
The Founders of Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) are currently in the process of registering a new party for Orihuela Costa.
“Residents will have a choice of candidates living on the coast,” said PIOC’s Press officer, Norah Bond.
“They will campaign for equality, a fair share of the budget, improved services, infrastructure and better integration for Orihuela Costa’s multicultural nationalities.”
PIOC believes that Orihuela Costa should contest the May 2023 elections as a united community, and are offering the opportunity to all of Orihuela Costa associations and the CLARO party to form a unique list of candidates.
“We believe that if we all work together, we could gain between three and five councillors who live on the coast and would work to obtain infrastructure and services providing a better quality of life,” Norah Bond said.
