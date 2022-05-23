Torrevieja, Alicante, residents complained that terraces are crowding out promenade benches

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 15:05

TERRACE TABLES: Residents complained that Paseo Juan Aparicio bars and restaurants take up too much room Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

TORREVIEJA residents called for more control over bar and restaurants’ tables and chairs along the promenades

Fees for occupying public spaces have been waived since the pandemic, prompting complaints that businesses are taking up more space than they should.

This was particularly noticeable in Paseo Juan Aparicio where tables and chairs often surrounded the benches overlooking the sea, they said.

The town hall rejected residents’ claims, telling the local Spanish media that they have received few complaints and were unaware of any situations “that need correcting.”

