Torrevieja, Alicante, residents complained that terraces are crowding out promenade benches

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 15:05
TERRACE TABLES: Residents complained that Paseo Juan Aparicio bars and restaurants take up too much room
Photo credit: CC/Ximonic
Fees for occupying public spaces have been waived since the pandemic, prompting complaints that businesses are taking up more space than they should.
This was particularly noticeable in Paseo Juan Aparicio where tables and chairs often surrounded the benches overlooking the sea, they said.
The town hall rejected residents’ claims, telling the local Spanish media that they have received few complaints and were unaware of any situations “that need correcting.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.