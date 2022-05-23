Unidentified flying object captured on camera in Los Balcones, Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 11:12

STRANGE SIGHTING: Filmed on Vicki Lang’s security camera on May 16 this year Photo credit: Vicki Lang

EURO WEEKLY NEWS reader Vicki Lang, who lives in Los Balcones in Torrevieja. contacted the newspaper recently.

“I captured a strange flying creature on my security camera during the eclipse in the early hours of the morning of May 16,” Vicki told us.

Intrigued by the bizarre flying spiral that disappeared as quickly as it appeared, Vicki searched the internet to discover more.

She found footage of a similar creature zooming past a security camera that was filmed in Gloucester by Jason Potter, 38, in August 2019.

“I believe that this long, fast-flying creature zooming past the camera may well be a flying rod,” he told Gloucestershire Live.

“They are said to be creatures that live in the ‘shadowlands’ and are invisible to the human eye but can be caught on camera,” he said.

Back in Los Balcones, where she has lived for eight years, Vicki is used to seeing spiders, beetles, birds and snakes.

“We even get golden scarab beetles every year, but whatever is in that video is definitely very strange,” she said.

Vicki also told us that she supports the APAH animal rescue charity, and volunteers at their shop in the Via Park 5 centre.

And, as we pointed out when we spoke to her, at least there are few identification problems with the dogs and cats she helps.

