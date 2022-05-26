A tough River Jucar (Valencia) section for the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 26 May 2022 • 13:03

JUCAR OUTING: Jeff Richards with one of his carp Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing club had a sunny start to their last outing to the River Jucar (Valencia).

“After a long period of rain, rain, and more rain and then not being well, I managed to fish section B2 with the other members,” club secretary Jeff Richards said.

Temperatures started at 18 degrees at 9am, rising to 26 degrees by lunchtime but B2 was a tough section to fish with a high water level, cloudy water and a good flow still on the river.

This did not deter them and the seven contestants ended up with a good bag of fish and no dry nets.

Frank Povey on Peg 16 had the best total weight of the day of 14.3 kilos, while members caught a total of 36 fish weighing 46 kilos between them.

The club’s next match will be held on June 8, fishing the River Jucar’s Section C.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

