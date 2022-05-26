An Ibiza jolly for the Royal British Legion’s Javea (Alicante) branch

By Linda Hall • 26 May 2022 • 12:19

IBIZA TRIP: Members of the Javea branch of the Royal British Legion Photo credit: Royal British Legion, Javea branch

THE Royal British Legion’s Javea branch recently enjoyed a three-day jolly to Ibiza.

The primary objective was enabling a couple of members living off Javea’s Arenal to avoid the racket from the Rock Festival but it turned into a mass trip.

Branch Members set off for Ibiza on the Denia ferry on May 19 and were able to cram so much in over the next three days, based in the pretty seafront town of Santa Eulalia, a short distance from Ibiza town.

The crossing over and back was great, with calm conditions and perfect weather after weeks of torrential rain.

There was plenty of laughter, great food, pretty scenery, beautiful weather, dancing and relaxing. Most of the group took the road train through the back roads to the Hippy Market and saw some amazing countryside, typical Ibizan villages and beautiful beaches.

Everyone had a great time and agreed that this should become a regular annual event.

“We can’t promise this much fun every weekend, but we can always offer friendship and support,” said Javea’s branch secretary Louise Hunt.

“You don’t need to have served in the Armed Forces to become a member.”

For more information, visit their Facebook Page (Royal British Legion – Javea Branch) or the www.royalbritishlegion.org.uk/branches/javea website to join a local branch.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.