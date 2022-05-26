Benidorm (Alicante) councillors unite to make unanimous calls to the Generalitat

By Linda Hall • 26 May 2022 • 16:10

ANSWERS NEEDED: Joint town hall motions for Marina Baja paediatrician shortage and Pere Maria Orts i Bosch school Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S political parties agreed on the need to demand solutions for the paediatrician shortage and the municipality’s unfinished high school.

Spokespeople for all the parties on the local council agreed to present two joint motions at the next plenary meeting. These will call on the regional government to provide more doctors for the Paediatrics department at the Marina Baja hospital and to recommence work at the Pere Maria Orts i Bosch school.

The spokespeople agreed that there was a serious situation at the hospital in Villajoyosa where there are currently only four of the 11 required paediatricians which means that more than 200 children are missing out on appointments each week.

Work at the Pere Maria Orts i Bosch institute began in 2009 but stopped in 2011. It resumed four years ago but was halted only weeks after restarting. Since then, nothing has been done and pupils continue to be taught in prefabs.

According to regional government documents dating from early 2017, extensions to the building were already 85 per cent finished when the original construction company started insolvency proceedings.

After years of unfulfilled promises, the plenary meeting will demand that the Generalitat comes up with a rapid answer that can “once and for all” put an end to a situation affecting the school building and the school community.

