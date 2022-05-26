Green deal for La Vila (Alicante) with a new electric bus

By Linda Hall • 26 May 2022 • 17:24

FARES PLEASE: Andreu Verdu and Kilo Carreres try out the new electric bus Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

AVANZA, the company that provides Villajoyosa’s public transport service has begun trying out an all-electric bus.

The vehicle’s batteries provide sufficient power to cover between 200 and 300 kilometres and the bus has been covering Avanza’s usual routes inside the town, simulating the weight of 20 passengers with a 1,000-cubic metre container of water.

“This bus will offer an improved service without having to forgo any of the usual facilities,” La Vila’s Transport councillor Kiko Carreres while visiting and trying out the new vehicle with Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu.

The all-electric bus will be totally accessible for all passengers, with seats installed at different heights, with reserved spaces for “large persons”, wheelchairs and pushchairs. There also another entrance with a foldaway ramp for those with reduced mobility.

Verdu stressed that Villajoyosa town hall was to complying with the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN to free the planet of harmful greenhouse gases.

“We are determined to continue integrating environmentally-friendly services and to comply with the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy. This we can do with an all-electric local bus service,” Verdu said.

Villajoyosa was also committed to the European Green Deal enabling the EU to become the first climate-neutral continent with zero pollution by 2050, he added.

