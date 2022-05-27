Combined pairs competition for Montgo Golf Society in Oliva Nueva (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2022 • 12:41

MONTGO GOLF: A fine array of prizes for their latest competition Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

MONTGO GOLF SOCIETY recently played a combined pairs competition, sponsored by Keith and Sally Cottrell.

Oliva Nova, where the Society habitually plays, had just undergone hollow tining to aerate the greens, which made putting a little more difficult although the course was in great condition overall.

Winning pair were Gerian van Ooijen and Caz Welch with 70 points, with Peter Gardiner and Arthur Burrowes in second place with 66 points, and George Braddick and Glenys Cuming with 65 points in third, beating Nigel Siddall and Helmut Pertier on countback.

Nearest the Pins on the third and 16th went to Gerian van Ooijen with John Day taking the prize on the fifth.

There were two Twos from Gerian van Ooijen on the third and Keith Cottrell on the 16th with a very fine shot that, were he not a sponsor, would have taken the Nearest the Pin prize.

