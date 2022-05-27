Remodelling project underway for Parque de la Vallesa in Calpe, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2022 • 13:41

CALPE PROJECT: Remodelled Parque de Vallesa will include a play area and maze Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall is remodelling the Parque de la Vallesa with a €287,608 subsidy from the Diputacion provincial council.

The project includes a play area with a wooden maze with games and seating in its open spaces as well other zones allocated to environmental education in a garden setting.

The town hall’s Parks and Gardens brigade made a start with a drystone wall separating the play and barbecue areas and will go on to create two garden zones that will separate the park’s different sections without creating visual barriers.

At the same time, these zones will help to increase the park’s biodiversity, municipal sources said.

