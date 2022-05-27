Residents’ growing demand for a municipal allotment in El Campello, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2022 • 11:08

EL CAMPELLO: Big demand for municipal allotments Photo credit: El Campello town hall

EL CAMPELLO town hall’s Environment department will announce the names of residents who have been allocated allotments on June 2.

They will be selected at random from a list of 105 people hoping for one of 21 allotments in the L’Almadraba area, Environment councillor Julio Oca said.

The public draw, which will be held at 1pm in the Ramon Llull room at the municipal library, will be televised live on the town hall’s YouTube channel, El Campello Informa.

This new phase of the town hall’s allotments scheme arrives a year after El Campello town hall allocated 47 plots.

“There have been big changes and improvements since then, not only for the benefit of the allotment-holders but also the pupils at our schools who have plots there and are learning first hand about sustainable agriculture,” Oca said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.