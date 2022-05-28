Carboneras (Almeria) town hall’s Budget for 2022 gets a positive vote

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 11:10

: CARBONERAS: Budget approved despite opposition votes Photo credit: Carboners town hall

CARBONERAS town hall’s €14.2 million 2022 Budget was approved on May 26.

Bearing in mind the social and economic crises linked to the pandemic, this was based on economic drive and recovery, creating employment and social protection, explained town hall spokesman Ramon Soto .

It was also necessary to take into account the closure of Carboneras’ power station in line with the EU’s Fair Transition to climate neutrality, Soto said, before the vote went through despite opposition from the Carboneas Avanza, Gicar and Partido Popular parties.

Soto drew attention to projects enabling the town hall to carry through its objectives, citing Carboneras’ municipal employment plan which has already provided work for 70 people.

Other initiatives included increased help for paying household bills and grants for student transport. A range of measures supported local businesses and the tourist sector, plus reopening the municipal pool and the Llano de Don Antonio chapel as well as improving Carboneras’ streets.

“These are the specific issues that you are opposing,” Soto told the councillors voting against the Budget.

Soto pointed out that the town hall had balanced its income and outgoings, having surmounted the €4.3 million deficit inherited from its predecessors to achieve a Budget surplus.

