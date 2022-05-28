Guadix-Almendricos Green Routes are on track for Almeria, Granada and Murcia

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 16:49

PRELIMINARY MEETING: Finalising details for the June 15 seminar Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

HUERCAL-OVERA hosts the first edition of a meeting to promote the Guadix-Almendricos railway as a Via Verde green route network.

Scheduled for June 15 in Huercal-Overa’s rehabilitated station building, the event is jointly organised by the Murcia region’s Tourism Institute and Huercal-Overa town hall.

Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez and the town hall’s Tourism councillor Belen Martinez recently met Juan Francisco Martinez, who heads Murcia’s Tourism Institute, and Juan Soria, manager of the region’s Vias Verdes consortium, to discuss the approaching meeting.

This initiative involving Almeria, Granada and Murcia aims to boost and promote existing sections of Green Routes and those under construction as a tourist attraction.

Representatives from the local and provincial authorities crossed by the 162-kilometre Guadix-Almendricos track will be encouraged to work together to take advantage of the the knock-on effect expected for zones adjoining the Green Routes.

“There are various projects and activities that we can carry out together and this meeting will pave the way for the future,” Fernandez said.

