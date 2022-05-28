Los Bandidos survived hills, heat and 10 kilometres in Bedar, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 12:20

LOS BANDIDOS: Ran a gruelling 10-kilometre race in Bedar Photo credit: Los Bandidos

ELEVEN Los Bandidos runners took on the second race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares in Bedar on May 21.

The start of the 10-kilometre race was delayed until 7pm due to the heat before competitors could set out on the hilly route crossing the village and along part of the Bedar mines walk, through Los Pinos and Serena before a steep climb back into Bedar.

A total of 139 runners crossed the finishing line with trophies for the first, second and third places in each age group as well as the overall winners.

Five Bandidos (or in this case Bandidas) came away with trophies, with the biggest cheer of the night going to Lesley Davidge who only took up running last year.

This was her second-ever race and her first 10 kilometres but she won a first-place trophy in her age group and a massive round of applause from everyone present.

On such a tough course, the overall winner finished in an incredible 34 minutes, 44 second, with the first lady completing the race in 45 minutes, 8 seconds.

The full results can be consulted on the https://www.cruzandolameta.es/clasificaciones/v2/resultados/bedar-circuito-de-carreras-populares-diputacion-de-almeria-2022—1567/4643/ website.

Los Bandidos are a local group set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018, starting with a small number of regulars. The group has now grown with runners, joggers and walkers, from permanent residents to regular visitors and holiday makers who cover the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

There are also road cycling, triathlon and sea swimming groups.

For more information contact Kevin on ironmankev08@gmail.com and follow the Los Bandidos https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200 Facebook page.

