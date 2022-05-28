Roquetas (Almeria) shops are still able to stay open all hours

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 20:40

ROQUETAS: Now has a population of more than 100,000 Photo credit: CC/Roquex

ROQUETAS is once again recognised as a major tourist area officially designated as a Zona de Gran Afluencia Turistica (ZGAT).

The municipality had enjoyed ZGAT privileges since 1997 which allowed its shops to choose their own opening hours and to trade on fiesta days between June 1 and September 30 as well as between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.

Carboneras, El Ejido, Garrucha, Mojacar and Vera are also classed as ZGATs.

Roquetas’ privileges were lost after the Junta’s Department of Economic Transformation rescinded Roquetas’ Tourist Municipality status on May 5 because its registered population exceeded 100,000.

In a bid to reduce a negative impact on the interests of Roquetas’ commerce, tourist sector and consumers, the Junta has now reinstated the municipality’s ZGAT.

On this occasion the concession was based on Roquetas’ population, precisely because this now exceeds 100,000, and on the strength of visitors’ 600,000 overnight stays in tourist accommodation between 2017 and 2019.

