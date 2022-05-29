News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 15:05

CULTURAL CENTRE: Adra revamp will include an entirely new façade Photo credit: Adra town hall

New look ADRA town hall approved a €1.3 million contract to rehabilitate the Cultural Centre, making it more energy-efficient and accessible. Work, which is expected to begin in the near future and should be completed over the next nine months, also includes remodelling the façade, Adra mayor Manuel Cortes revealed.

Health outlay AS the June 19 regional election campaign warms up, regional Partido Popular MPs Carmen Crespo and Maribel Sanchez recently spoke to the media outside Torrecardenas hospital. The present Junta has spent €107 million on Health for Almeria province since 2019, ten times more than their predecessors, Crespo declared.

Safe jobs THE number of unemployed in Garrucha fishing and fish-farming sectors has fallen by 66 per cent during 2022’s first quarter. Fewer jobs were lost Garrucha’s fishing sector than anywhere else in Andalucia up to April 2022 according to a survey carried out for the official Andalucia Employment Service.

Girder hitch THE Junta’s Public Works and Infrastructure department has been waiting since January 25 for the Ministry of Transport report that will allow girders to be transported by road from Sevilla to Zurgena. These are needed to finish three remaining viaducts on the last section of the Almanzora motorway.

Fly away PULPI town hall introduced regulations that will enable the local government to take steps to “prevent, monitor and control” mosquitoes and flies. Recent heavy rains and an increasing number of private swimming pools were making it difficult to control the fast-proliferating insects, Environment councillor Pedro Jesus Martinez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.