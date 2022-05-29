No Orihuela (Alicante) terrace tax but less room than during the pandemic

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 20:08

CHECKING UP: Orihuela’s terrace tables will occupy their original areas, councillors said Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA’S last plenary council session voted to suspend the terrace table tax until 2024.

In the meantime, deputy mayor Jose Aix who is also councillor responsible for Urban Development, accompanied by Public Safety councillor Antonio Sanchez, explained that city hall was reorganising the areas occupied by tables and chairs in public spaces.

“We worked shoulder to shoulder with the hospitality sector inside the city, in outlying areas and in Orihuela Costa to provide help when help was most needed during the pandemic,” Aix said.

“The initiative was a good one, both economically and as regards health and safety.”

When the hospitality sector works well, commerce works well, he pointed out: “That is why we supported and still support them.”

At the same time, Antonio Sanchez announced that the Policia Local have recently been out on the streets, gradually correcting the public spaces occupied by cafes, bars and restaurants.

“We are marking out the area that corresponds to each terrace according to regulations while meeting the public’s needs with more room to park and less noise,” Sanchez said.

“To sum up, we have taken these steps to assist the economy, the hospitality sector and commerce while reactivating Orihuela’s streets and making it easier for residents to rest.”

