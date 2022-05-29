Tijola (Almeria) mourns Maite, killed at the hands of her husband

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 12:09
Town hall ordered three days’ mourning for gender violence victim Maite
Photo credit: Tijola town hall
One of her children found the 51-year-old dead at the family home on May 27 and her husband gave himself up that same day to the Policia Local.
Speaking afterwards, Tijola’s mayor Juan Jose Martinez declared that gender violence was more than numbers or a statistic.
“The people of Tijola have seen it in close-up and we are living with the family’s pain,” he said.
The town hall also ordered three days of mourning, with all flags flown at half-mast.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.