Wedding belles but no real wedding bells in San Fulgencio, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 17:18

GRAND FINALE: Fashion show raided €530 for Asociacion de Ayuda al Necesitado (AAN) Photo credit: Brenda Bentley

SAN FULGENCIO’S Asociacion de Ayuda al Necesitado (AAN) charity raised €530 with a fashion show.

The AAN’s full name, which translates as Help for the Needy, speaks for itself as the association uses the funds that it raises to provide food for the vulnerable families and residents in San Fulgencio and La Marina.

This is later distributed through the Social Services department at San Fulgencio town hall.

“I’d like to say a big thank-you to Michelle, who provided the background music that accompanied the fashion show,” AAN president Brenda Bentley said afterwards.

“Thanks must also go to Jack’s Bar and the Kosy Korner who gave us the use of their premises so that we had a catwalk for our models. And, as always, huge thanks to the public for their continued support,” she said.

One of the high spots of high spots of the fashion show arrived with the entrance of the models who swept in wearing wedding dresses and carrying bouquets. Adding further authenticity, each was on the arm of a man to give her away and attended by bridesmaids.

“We have five bridal gowns in total and if anyone would like to buy one I can be contacted on 634301070,” Brenda said, in a gentle reminder that the fashion show with its grand finale was also fundraiser to ensure that the AAN can continue to help the needy.

