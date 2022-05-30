Fine weather for Celts Club de Golf in Los Alcazares (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 13:07

: MAY CHAMPIONSHIP: Celts Club de Golf played at La Serena Photo credit: Pixabay/jillrose

THE Celts Club de Golf’s May Championship was held on a very warm day at La Serena (Los Alcazares, Murcia) on May 22.

“Thankfully the wind got up by early morning to take some of the heat out of the day,” John O’Brien said. “The weather is really fantastic for the new greens and once again the grass takes on its green hue after the long winter sleep.”

The restaurant staff coped very well with First Communion at the same time as the Celts’ prize presentation, he added.

“Camillus and his trusty team of Philip and Alan looked after all our needs and we literally just turned up and played golf . On behalf of all the members, thank you,” John said.

Camillus also reminded members to contact him if they were sharing a buggy or car-pooling so that he could draw players as close as possible to each other on the timesheet.

