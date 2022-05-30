Fishing trip to Murcia’s Argos reservoir for the latest Carp-R-Us match

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 13:31

ARGOS RESERVOIR: Venue for the latest Carp-R-Us match Photo credit: CC/Juanjocehegin1998

THE latest Carp-R-US match was fished at the Embalse de Argos reservoir for the club’s Murcia series.

“For a change we fished in hot, sunny weather, something we’d become unaccustomed to over the last few months,” club secretary Steve Fell said.

The reservoir has received a large quantity of water over the last few months and was a couple of feet higher than last time the club were there, and slightly coloured.

“This was also the day we said goodbye for a few months to our Welsh members, Doug and Alan,” Steve said.

A local fisherman was already in position on the pegged stretch, despite clear notices saying there was a match on and since he refused to move, the pegs had to be adjusted to accommodate him.

Alan Davis won the match with 40.4 kilos from peg 10, with the next three places going to Doug Hornblow (36.6 kilos), Alan Smith (30 kilos) and Ian Brown (29 kilos).

“It’s pleasing to report that all ten anglers who fished, caught,” Steve said.

For more information about Carp-R-Us, visit www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

