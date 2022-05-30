Orihuela Costa (Alicante) districts demand a return to home postal deliveries

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 15:22

MAIL DELIVERIES: Luisa Bone and sub-division mayors demand a door-to-door service Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA city hall and its coastal pedanias (subdivisions) called for a return to door-to-door postal deliveries.

In 2014, Spain’s postal service Correos asked the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) to class Mil Palmeras, Dehesa de Campoamor La Zenia, La Zenia II, La Regia and Cabo Roig as “special districts” not needing door-to-door deliveries.

The CNMC granted Correos’ request that year, after which residents had to collect mail at their local post office.

Last February, sub-division mayors Modesto Veloso, David Gonzalez and Fermin Gonzalez applied to Orihuela city hall, asking the Urban Development and Internal Procedures departments to provide technical reports that would demonstrate they were not “special districts” and bac up their arguments for postal deliveries.

The six mayors have now written to the CNMC, enclosing technical reports and asking for the “special districts” classification to be revoked.

Internal Procedures councillor Luisa Bone explained that her department has compared Hidraqua water bills and Padron numbers for the six sub-divisions.

“The census does not correspond to the number of residents. Furthermore, it is very important to bear in mind the significant number of foreign residents as well as this population’s advanced age,” Bone said.

“We have been discriminated because the former city hall did not defend their interests,” Modesto Veloso said.

“We are ready to take this as far as necessary so that justice is done and hundreds of La Zenia residents will no longer need to go to Playa Flamenca to see if they have post.”

