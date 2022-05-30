Tennis triumphs for young players from Club de Tenis Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 16:23

UNDER-16S CHAMPION: Charo Esquiva following her latest victory Photo credit: Club de Tenis Torrevieja

THE Club de Tenis Torrevieja recently enjoyed a double triumph.

The club’s Charo Esquiva is now Junior champion of the Valencian Community, following her May 29 victory at the David Ferrer academy in La Nucia in the Under-16 category with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Carla Verdu.

This means that Charo can now go through to compete in the Spanish championships, the Club de Tenis explained.

The girls’ Under-13 team had another victory at the Masters match in Valencia on May 29, reaching the final against Club de Tenis Solmar, which the team won 7-0.

