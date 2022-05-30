Ukraine fundraiser from English Music and Folk Club in Villamartin, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 12:10

UKRAINE FUNDRAISER: The Folk Club’s Scratch Band Photo credit: English Music and Folk Club

THE Madhouse, near Villamartin, and the English Music and Folk Club recently held a fundraising concert for Ukraine.

The Folk Club’s house band, the Scratch Band, were delighted to report that €1,096.17 was raised on the night although to date subsequent donations have brought the total to €1,125.

Members Donie O’Brien, Clare O’Brien, Margaret Hooks, Michael Hooks, Ian Smith, Carol Smith and Gar O’Brien (in spirit) played to a full house all evening and offered a big thank-you to the splendid Madhouse audience.

“We hope that everyone enjoyed it as much as we did,” they said afterwards.

Special thanks went to Tiffany Ritchie for support from the Madhouse, John Sandell for raising €166 by making and selling ribbons in the Ukraine colours and to the generous Folk Club members who donated all the raffle prizes and individual cash donations.

The Folk Club, the only one of its kind on the Costa Blanca, was started by Ian and Carol Smith in 2007 and meets every Tuesday from 8.30pm until 11.30pm at the Madhouse.

For more information about the Folk Club contact Carol Smith on the divesmith@hotmail.com email address.

