Something to celebrate in Torrevieja (Alicante) on June 3 and 4

By Linda Hall • 31 May 2022 • 8:15

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Torrevieja’s Combined Services Group celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne Photo credit: Photo credit: RCT-UK

THE Torrevieja Combined Services Group (TCSG) are celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee of June 3 and 4.

“Come and create your own memories,” said Tony Jenkins, chairman of the Royal Navy Association (RNA).

The celebrations at the OASIS in San Luis, Torrevieja, continue from 11am-3pm on both days with a free bazaar of stalls and, on Saturday June 4, the sounds of Big FM Radio and a fashion show between 1pm and 2pm.

Friday June 3 sees a three-course dinner, a ticket-only event which costs €22.50 per person and includes a raffle, in support of the Torrevieja Combined Services Group.

Guests arrive at 6.30pm to the Torrevieja Pipe and Drums and will be greeted with cava or orange juice.

June 4 is the day to get your glad rags on – although dress is casual – with a street party that starts at 6pm in the evening with music of the era and a sing-along for those who want to join in. Tickets cost €12.50 per person.

The meal of party food of the era includes sandwiches, biscuits, Victoria sponge, jelly and trifle.

Both evening events are ticket-only, obtained at the OASIS along with more information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.