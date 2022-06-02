Cap Negret beach in Altea (Alicante) better-protected with new retaining wall

By Linda Hall • 02 June 2022 • 16:23

REINFORCED WALL: Better storm protection for Cap Negret beach Photo credit: Altea town hall

REPAIRS began to the retaining wall on Altea’s Cap Negret beach, damaged in this spring’s storms and torrential rain.

Work on the wall and the lower section of the steps down to the beach began on June 2 and is expected to take two weeks to complete, announced Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares.

As the damage occurred within the state-owned maritime strip, the repairs are being carried out by the coastal authority, Costas, which is attached to the central government’s Environment Ministry.

“We’d like to thank the Ministry for carrying out these essential repairs so that the beach can be used and enjoyed again,” Llinares said. “We also hope that this zone will now be better-protected against future storms.”

