Jubilee bonanza for Benidorm (Alicante) hotels as Britons make a getaway

By Linda Hall • 02 June 2022 • 15:34

JUBILEE CONGRATULATIONS: Benidorm town hall added its good wishes Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BRITAIN’S long Platinum Jubilee has brought an influx of visitors to Benidorm making the most of the four-day celebrations.

Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association Hosbec explained that many Britons were also taking advantage of half-term by tacking the long Jubilee weekend on to their Benidorm getaway.

“Thousands of British families looked at the principal holiday destinations and Benidorm was one of their preferred choices,” a Hosbec statement said.

According to Hosbec’s calculations, the 15,000 Britons who were staying in Benidorm hotels for the four-day holiday or longer accounted for 45 per cent of all visitors to the resort.

They were also due to spend 60,000 nights in the resort during this period, bringing a turnover of €6.3 million, Hosbec said beforehand, although this could amount to €12 in additional spending.

Inevitably, the airport saw increased traffic thanks to the Platinum Jubilee with 38,000 seats on 206 Alicante-bound flights taking off over the four days.

“The Jubilee has had repercussions all over the Costa Blanca,” Hosbec said.

The same communique also pointed out that not only hotels will have had a share in the bonanza, as Hosbec’s calculations were based on hotel stays, without taking into account visitors staying in tourist apartments, or second residences as well as campsites.

